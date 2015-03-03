BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage:
March 3 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* 2014 revenue 123.4 million Danish crowns ($18.49 million) versus 38.1 million crowns year ago
* 2014 operating loss 58.6 million crowns versus loss 136.1 million crowns year ago
* The outlook for 2015 expects an end year cash position in the range of 55 million - 95 million crowns
* Expecting 2015 operating loss of 200 million - 240 million crowns compared to the realized operating loss of 59 million crowns in 2014
* Sees 2015 net loss in the range of 195 - 235 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6749 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
