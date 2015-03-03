March 3 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* 2014 revenue 123.4 million Danish crowns ($18.49 million) versus 38.1 million crowns year ago

* 2014 operating loss 58.6 million crowns versus loss 136.1 million crowns year ago

* The outlook for 2015 expects an end year cash position in the range of 55 million - 95 million crowns

* Expecting 2015 operating loss of 200 million - 240 million crowns compared to the realized operating loss of 59 million crowns in 2014

* Sees 2015 net loss in the range of 195 - 235 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6749 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)