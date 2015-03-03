BRIEF-Competition Commission of India approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
March 3 First Sensor AG :
* Joachim Wimmers, CFO of First Sensor AG, to leave company
* Says Wimmers will leave management board at his own request as of March 31 in order to take on new challenges outside company
* CFO's sphere of ownership will be provisionally managed by Martin U. Schefter (CEO) as of same date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Mediaset executives tell a post-results analyst call: