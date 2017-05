March 3 Grand City Properties SA :

* Successfully placed 250 million euros ($279.9 million) in a re-opening of company's 3.75 pct perpetual hybrid notes

* Additional notes are in denominations of 100,000 euros and were exclusively offered to institutional investors at an issue price of 97.04 pct

* Issue was over-subscribed