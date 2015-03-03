BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage:
March 3 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Center for Endomicroscopy in China publishes two prospective studies showing advantages of Cellvizio probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) in the diagnosis of esophageal and gastric cancers
* First study presented results of a prospective phase 2 trial showing that the use of pCLE significantly improves specificity of diagnosis in gastric cancer
* In the second study pCLE was shown to support the diagnosis of esophageal squamous neoplasia (ESN) with high levels of sensitivity (95 percent) and specificity (91 percent) Source text: bit.ly/17O7m1B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.