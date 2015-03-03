March 3 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Center for Endomicroscopy in China publishes two prospective studies showing advantages of Cellvizio probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) in the diagnosis of esophageal and gastric cancers

* First study presented results of a prospective phase 2 trial showing that the use of pCLE significantly improves specificity of diagnosis in gastric cancer

* In the second study pCLE was shown to support the diagnosis of esophageal squamous neoplasia (ESN) with high levels of sensitivity (95 percent) and specificity (91 percent)