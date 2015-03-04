March 4 MTN Group Ltd
* Summary consolidated annual financial results for the year
ended 31 December 2014
* FY group subscribers increased 7.5 pct to 223,4 million
* Revenue increased 6.4 pct to r146 154 million
* EBITDA increased 10.2 pct to r65 520 million
* Final dividend of 800 cents per share, with total dividend
of 1 245 cents per share
* EBITDA margin increased 1.5 percentage points to 44.8 pct
* Capex decreased 16.3 pct to r25 242 million
* Voice traffic and data traffic increased 6.5 pct and 85.8
pct respectively
* In 2015, MTN expects to benefit from a number of
interventions put in place in South Africa and Nigeria in
previous year
* South African operation will also accelerate its immediate
capex plans to support our medium-term growth prospects,
particularly in data area
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: