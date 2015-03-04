March 4 Temenos Group AG
* Acquires Multifonds to broaden its portfolio of banking
software
* Is paying 235 million euros ($262.35 million) to acquire
Multifonds from a shareholder group led by growth equity
investor summit partners
* Transaction is being funded through a mixture of cash and
debt
* FY 2015 total non-IFRS revenue growth of 18 pct to 23 pct
(implying non-IFRS revenue of $528 million to $550 million)
* FY 2015 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 pct (implying
non-IFRS EBIT of $150 million to $157 million)
* Acquisition of Multifonds, which is due to close on March
5, is expected to make a material contribution to Temenos'
revenues, profits and EPS
Source text: bit.ly/1aKYefY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)