March 4 Centrale Del Latte Di Torino & C Spa
* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 100.4 million
euros ($111.23 million), up 2.4 pct
* Full year EBITDA is 5.8 million euros, up 9 pct
* Full year EBIT is 2.6 million euros versus 1.1 million
euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 791,000 euros versus 1.2 million
euros a year ago
* Approves 2015-2017 strategic plan
* Aims revenue of 108.4 million euros, EBITDA of 8.8 million
euros, EBIT of 4.7 million euros and net income of 2.5 million
euros in three years time
* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.06 euros per share,
similar to dividend for 2013
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
