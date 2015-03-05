BRIEF-Amtek Auto says contemplating process to seek substantial investment
* Amtek Auto clarifies on news item regarding lenders decision to auction stakes of co, Metalyst Forgings, Castex Tech, Amtek Ring Gears
March 5 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Estimates that sales for fiscal year 2014/15 and for first half will remain at prior-year level
* EBIT margin is expected to be around 3 pct for first half (prior year: 4.8 pct) and around 5 pct for fiscal year 2014/15 (prior year: 7.0 pct)
* Removal of CHF/EUR floor on Jan. 15 will reduce EBIT margin in fiscal year 2014/15 by around 1 percentage point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sequential Brands Group and QVC announce multi-year collaboration for martha stewart brand