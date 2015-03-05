March 5 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* 2014 financial year was characterized by declining sales and a considerably higher EBITDA margin

* FY EBITDA are reported at 58.8 million Swiss francs ($61 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 18.6 percent (2013: 17.5 percent)

* FY sales are reported at 315.3 million Swiss francs (2013: 375 million swiss francs)

* FY EBIT of 34.0 million francs represents EBIT margin of 10.8 percent. In year under review, Siegfried reported net profit of 38.6 million francs

* Will recommend to the general meeting the unchanged payout the shareholders of 1.50 Swiss francs per share.

* In 2015, Siegfried group expects to grow in terms of EBITDA in the low-double-digit percentage range