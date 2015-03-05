March 5 Ontex Group NV :

* FY revenue at 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), up 8.3 percent on a reported basis and 7.0 percent on a like-for-like basis

* FY growth of adjusted EBITDA by 13.0 percent to 196.1 million euros

* Proposed a first dividend of 0.19 euros per share

* Seeks moderate adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of around 30 BPS a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)