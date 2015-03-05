Apache swings to profit on higher oil prices
May 4 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp swung to a quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by the rise in oil prices.
March 5 Pharming Group NV :
* FY revenues from operations increased to 21.2 million euros ($23.4 million) (2013: 6.8 million euros)
* Gross profit increased from 5.7 million euros in 2013 to 17.8 million euros in 2014
* Net loss decreased by 9.3 million euros to 5.8 million euros in 2014 (2013: 15.1 million euros)
* No financial guidance for 2015 is provided
May 4 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc for the second time, highlighting the company's desire to diversify into the U.S. market.