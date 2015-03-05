March 5 Pharming Group NV :

* FY revenues from operations increased to 21.2 million euros ($23.4 million) (2013: 6.8 million euros)

* Gross profit increased from 5.7 million euros in 2013 to 17.8 million euros in 2014

* Net loss decreased by 9.3 million euros to 5.8 million euros in 2014 (2013: 15.1 million euros)

* No financial guidance for 2015 is provided Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)