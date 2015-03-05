Former Telefonica chief Alierta to leave board
MADRID, May 4 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it was reducing the size of its board and that former chairman Cesar Alierta would stand down as part of the revamp.
March 5 Memscap SA :
* Memscap awarded grant from Innovation Norway to initiate the industrialisation of high end pressure sensors platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
MADRID, May 4 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it was reducing the size of its board and that former chairman Cesar Alierta would stand down as part of the revamp.
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO