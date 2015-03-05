BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
March 5 Medigene AG :
* Announces that European patent office has granted European patent "composition for preparation of mature dendritic cells"
* Says patent relating to manufacturing of mature dendritic cells co-developed by scientists of today's medigene immunotherapies
* Says patent will have a term until 2027 and is licensed exclusively to Medigene immunotherapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eyegate submits investigational device exemption (ide) filing for second pilot study of ocular bandage gel