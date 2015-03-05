BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Says OEG group company Olympic Casino Eesti AS has acquired business activity of operating two casinos from Estonian casino operator Casino Cleopatra OU
* During acquisition, no shares of company is acquired; Olympic Casino Eesti AS takes over only business activity of slot casinos
* The parties agreed not to disclose the price of the transaction

* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06