BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage:
March 3 Stallergenes SA :
* FY total revenue 251.3 million euros ($281.36 million) versus 248.1 million euros previous year
* FY net profit 43.3 million euros versus 40.4 million euros year ago
* Payment of a dividend of 0.75 euro per share will be proposed
* In 2015, Stallergenes targets a growth rate in net sales comparable to 2014, and stable EBITDA in comparison with 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.