BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility
March 3 Stallergenes SA :
* Project to combine Stallergenes and Greer Laboratories submitted to the board of the company
* Under transaction proposed by Ares Life Sciences, businesses of Stallergenes and Greer would be combined under common ownership of Ares Allergy Holding PLC
* Shares of Ares Allergy Holding PLC would be listed on Euronext Paris
* Under the terms of Ares Life Sciences' proposal, Stallergenes' shareholders would receive, through a cross-border merger, one share of Ares Allergy Holding PLC for each share of Stallergenes, reflecting a value ratio of 1.5 Stallergenes to Greer
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.