March 4 Coltene Holding AG :

* FY 2014 sales of 162.3 million Swiss francs ($168.78 million), up 1.5 pct, 3.0 pct in local currencies

* FY 2014 EBIT of 22.4 million francs, plus 15.2 pct; EBIT margin widens to 13.8 pct

* FY 2014 net profit of 15.6 million francs, plus 18.5 pct

* Expects moderate 2 pct to 4 pct growth for overall market over medium term, driven by new products

* Management remains committed to its goal of gradually raising consolidated EBIT margin to 15 pct of net sales