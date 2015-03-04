March 4 Scana Industrier ASA :

* Says Scana Steel Stavanger has resolved to file for bankruptcy

* Has decided to cease further funding of its subsidiary Scana Steel Stavanger AS

* Says consequently there is no basis for a solvent winding-up of company and board of Scana Steel Stavanger resolved to file for bankruptcy March 3, 2015