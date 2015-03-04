March 4 Novacyt SA :
* Announces that Novacyt and Leica Biosystems have signed a
distribution deal for NOVAprep in Greater China
* Signs an agreement where Leica Biosystems will have
exclusive distribution of NOVACYT's NOVAprep cytology platform
in Greater China
* Agreement has an initial term of five years and covers
Greater China including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and
Taiwan
* NOVAprep is expected to be launched in China during second
half of 2015
