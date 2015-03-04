March 4 Euronext NV :

* Reports February 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8.25 billion euros ($9.21 billion), up 24 pct compared to February 2014

* Activity on commodity derivatives remained strong in February with an average daily volume of 52,474 contracts traded, up 18 pct compared to February 2014

* In February 2015, average daily volume on derivatives on equity indices decreased with 225,995 contracts, down 15 pct compared to February 2014

* In February 2015, average daily volume on individual equity derivatives also declined, with 264,767 contracts, down 8 pct compared to February 2014