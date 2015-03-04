BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
March 4 Ihlas Yayin Holding AS :
* Says FY 2014 revenue of 175.9 million lira ($68.54 million) versus 170.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 21.6 million lira versus loss of 7.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5662 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.