March 4 Jensen Group SA :
* Reports full year net profit from the continuing
operations of 13.0 million euros ($14.4 million), up 32.1
percent compared to last year, with EPS of 1.66 euro
* Full year revenue is 239.6 million euros, up 8.2 percent
compared to year ago
* Full year operating profit (EBIT) is 19.7 million euros,
up by 31.2 percent compared to year ago
* Full year cash flow (EBITDA) is 22.5 million euros, up
17.6 percent compared to year ago
* Considers the level of orders in the backlog adequate to
get off to a good start in 2015
* Says to have dividend policy of distributing 0.25 euro per
share
* Proposes to add a one-time dividend of 0.15 euro per share
