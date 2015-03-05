Former Telefonica chief Alierta to leave board
MADRID, May 4 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it was reducing the size of its board and that former chairman Cesar Alierta would stand down as part of the revamp.
March 5 Cicor Technologies Ltd :
* Announces that Antoine Kohler is stepping down as chairman of board of directors of Cicor Technologies Ltd. when his term of office expires
* In addition, Hans Knoepfel will not stand for re-election for another term to board of directors and will step down at annual general meeting in April 2015
* Board of directors has proposed current vice chairman, Heinrich J. Essing, as new chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 4 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it was reducing the size of its board and that former chairman Cesar Alierta would stand down as part of the revamp.
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO