BRIEF-Amtek Auto says contemplating process to seek substantial investment
* Amtek Auto clarifies on news item regarding lenders decision to auction stakes of co, Metalyst Forgings, Castex Tech, Amtek Ring Gears
March 5 Smartphoto Group NV :
* FY net profit 159,000 euros versus net loss of 2.0 million euros year ago
* FY recurring EBITDA 2.3 million euros versus restated REBITDA 855,000 euros year ago
* FY revenue 32.6 million euros versus reported 52.0 million euros year ago (restated 33.4 million)
* Proposes no dividend for FY 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1G0ad2B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sequential Brands Group and QVC announce multi-year collaboration for martha stewart brand