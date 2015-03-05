BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Safilo Group SpA :
* Signs with Givenchy license agreement for Givenchy eyewear collections of sunglasses and optical frames
* Says licensing contract will run from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2021, renewable upon mutual agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: