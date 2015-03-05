March 5 H. Lundbeck A/S :

* European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issues positive opinion for a label update of Brintellix (vortioxetine) to reflect its effect on certain aspects of cognitive function in patients with depression

* Says CHMP of European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted positive opinion for Type-II Variation related to update of European summary of product characteristics (SmPC) for Brintellix