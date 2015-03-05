March 5 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Increased our underlying profit by 127 per cent to £121.2 million for fy

* Fy underlying return on risk-weighted assets improved by 103 basis points to 1.41 per cent

* Fy profit before tax of £34.0 million, compared to £185.4 million in 2013.

* Fy delivered gross mortgage lending of £5.8 billion in 2014,

* Took steps to accelerate lending in second half of year, in light of renewed capital guidance from prudential regulation authority

* Leverage ratio improved to 4.1 percent at end of 2014,

* Look forward to working with Glen Moreno as he takes over during course of 2015 as chairman of Virgin Money