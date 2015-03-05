March 5 Dustin Group AB :

* Exercise of over-allotment option in Dustin

* Over-allotment option has been excercised in full in respect of 5,141,683 shares

Says following exercise of over-allotment option, Dustin's principal shareholder, Altor Fund II, will hold in aggregate 25,872,190 shares of Dustin, representing 34.0 percent of total number of shares in the company