(Corrects third bullet to read 'FY' instead of 'FR')

March 5 Altice SA :

* FY pro forma consolidated EBITDA of 4.0 billion euros ($4.4 billion), down 6.3 percent

* FY pro forma EBITDA margin decreased by 0.5 percent pts to 29.8 percent

* FY pro forma consolidated revenue of 13.5 billion euros, down 4.6 percent