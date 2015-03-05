March 5 Arrow Global Group Plc

* Final dividend of 3.4p proposed bringing total dividends for 2014 to 5.1p per share;

* FY underlying net income up 17.7% to £29.6 million

* FY total revenue up 16.9% to £110.7 million (2013: £94.7 million),

* "integration of capquest is progressing well and we remain on track to deliver £6.5 million of synergy benefits in 2016"

* FY profit before tax up 14.9% to £24.1 million (2013: £21.0 million)

* Expect portfolio purchases for year to be in line with expectations