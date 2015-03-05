March 5 Aviva Plc

* Cash is up 65%, operating eps is up 10%

* Value of new business is up 15%

* We have increased our final dividend by 30%

* Final dividend up 30% to 12.25p. Total dividend 18.1p

* Profit . Operating profit 1 6% higher at £2,173 million (fy13: £2,049 million)

* Ifrs profit after tax 1 up 91% to £1,680 million (fy13: £878 million)

* Uk life vnb was constant at £473 million (fy13: £469 million) despite changes to annuity market

* Key metrics have moved in right direction despite headwinds from currency, changing regulation and lower interest rates

* Financial rationale of transaction is that we expect it to add c.£0.6 billion to cash flow

* Eliminate any need to de-lever, generate £225 million of expense synergies as well as material capital synergies.

* Excess cash flow adequate progress towards our 2016 target of £800 million

* Uk annuity vnb was 16% lower as decline in individual annuity sales more than offset increased bulk purchase annuities sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)