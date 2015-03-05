March 5 Avenir Telecom SA :

* Launches 3.1 million euro ($3.4 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* Subscription price 0.20 euro per share

* 6 existing shares give the right to subscribe for 1 new share

* Subscription period open from March 9-20