BRIEF-Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO
March 5 Tecnotree Oyj :
* Decided to file an application for restructuring proceedings with district court of Espoo
* Filing of restructuring application has no direct effects on Tecnotree's business operations
* Estimates that its operating result of 2015 will improve from 2014
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02