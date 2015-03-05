BRIEF-Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO
March 5 Cube ITG SA :
* Says DFIVE INVESTMENTS LTD decreases stake in the company to 7.12 percent from 10.63 percent via a sale of 269,364 shares on Feb. 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: