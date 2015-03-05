March 5 MSI Bioscience SA :

* Following private subscribtion for 4,115,909 of the company's series D shares, Equimaxx LLC increased its stake in MSI Bioscience to 94.32 pct from 67.87 pct

* Subsequently, Equimaxx LLC sold 4 million shares of MSI Bioscience on Feb. 25 and reduced its stake to 14.32 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)