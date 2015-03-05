March 5 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Increased gross revenue 47 pct to 19.0 billion rand and raised operating profit 50 pct to 4.3 billion rand in six months ended Dec. 31 2014

* Profit for period and EPS each advanced 27 pct to 2.5 billion rand and 539 cents respectively

* Normalised headline EPS of 569 cents for six months ended Dec. 31 2014

* Borrowings, net of cash, reduced by 1.2 billion rand over 6 months to 28.6 billion rand despite relative foreign exchange movements adding 1.5 billion rand to closing balance

* Aspen remains vulnerable to a continued strengthening of U.S. dollar against its primary trading currencies of euro, Australian dollar and rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: