BRIEF-India's Alicon Castalloy to consider preferential share issue to Enkei Corp, Japan
Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan
March 5 Alumetal SA :
* Its unit, Alumetal Poland Sp. Z o.o., signs an agreement with Volkswagen AG and its units to deliver aluminium
Its unit, Alumetal Poland Sp. Z o.o., signs an agreement with Volkswagen AG and its units to deliver aluminium

Total value of deliveries to Volkswagen AG and its units since Nov. 18, 2014, amounts to 139.3 million zlotys ($37.1 million)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped in part by the success of its latest movie "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".