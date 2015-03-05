BRIEF-India's Alicon Castalloy to consider preferential share issue to Enkei Corp, Japan
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 5 Bulten
* Bulten proposes Ulf Liljedahl as new chairman of the board
* Roger Holtback steps down after ten years on Bulten's Board of Directors
* Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes that Gustav Lindner, CEO of Investment AB Oresund, is elected new board member Link to press release: www.bulten.com/Media/Cision%20press%20release%20item%20ENG?id=659E8726829EB261
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped in part by the success of its latest movie "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".