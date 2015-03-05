March 5 Bulten

* Bulten proposes Ulf Liljedahl as new chairman of the board

* Roger Holtback steps down after ten years on Bulten's Board of Directors

* Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes that Gustav Lindner, CEO of Investment AB Oresund, is elected new board member Link to press release: www.bulten.com/Media/Cision%20press%20release%20item%20ENG?id=659E8726829EB261

