BRIEF-India's Alicon Castalloy to consider preferential share issue to Enkei Corp, Japan
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 5 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :
* Resolves to raise capital via a share issue of 4.5 million series R shares of a nominal value of 1 zloty each
* To issue the series R shares via a private share offer to less than 99 shareholders and institutions
* The current shareholders will not be able to acquire the shares which will be offered at 1 zloty issue price each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7505 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped in part by the success of its latest movie "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".