BRIEF-iStar Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments
March 5 Nn Group Nv
* Will be included in Euronext AEX Index effective as of start of trading on European markets on 23 March 2015
* Announced by Euronext today, following its annual review, based on free-float adjusted market capitalisation and liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: