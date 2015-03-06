BRIEF-Bastide le Confort Medical Q3 revenue up 16.9 pct at EUR 56.0 mln
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 56.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Aerocrine
* Says receives FDA clearance for Niox Vero bluetooth wireless enhancement Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 56.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
PHOENIX, May 11 Kristina Hazelett had cats, birds and hamsters growing up, but she never knew much about dogs until she started serving a several-month jail sentence for drug possession.