BRIEF-Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO
March 5 Vectron Systems AG :
* PayPal and Vectron Systems sign cooperation agreement
* Says PayPal and Vectron have signed cooperation around the topic of mobile payment by mobile phone
* PayPal and Vectron Systems are planning to introduce the common solutions later in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02