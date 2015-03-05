March 5 Intu Properties Plc
* Shareholder meeting in respect of exercise of option to
acquire site for prime retail and leisure resort in Spain
* Exercised option to purchase certain land in province of
Malaga, Spain, from subsidiaries of Peel Group
* Purchase price for primary land includes a eur 7.5 million
deposit which has been paid by Intu to Peel Group and eur 30
million which will be payable by Intu on completion of
transaction
* If Intu elects to proceed with this arrangement, it will
pay to that third party remainder of purchase price for this
additional land of eur 4.8 million
* Peel Group will apply sum of eur 30 million in subscribing
for intu ordinary shares
