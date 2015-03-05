March 5 Intu Properties Plc

* Shareholder meeting in respect of exercise of option to acquire site for prime retail and leisure resort in Spain

* Exercised option to purchase certain land in province of Malaga, Spain, from subsidiaries of Peel Group

* Purchase price for primary land includes a eur 7.5 million deposit which has been paid by Intu to Peel Group and eur 30 million which will be payable by Intu on completion of transaction

* If Intu elects to proceed with this arrangement, it will pay to that third party remainder of purchase price for this additional land of eur 4.8 million

