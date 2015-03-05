BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy April same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Fred's-Comparable store sales for quarter included negative 1.4pct impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus same quarter last year
March 5 North Coast SA :
* Castelli Polska Sp. z o.o. buys 37.98 percent stake in the company, raising its stake to 56.73 percent under tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs