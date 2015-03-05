BRIEF-Rex Energy expects 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth
* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018
March 5 Vectura Group Plc
* NDA acceptance for QVA149 and NVA237
* U.S. FDA filing acceptance of NDAs for QVA149 and NVA237
* Acceptances trigger milestone payments to Vectura of $12.5 mln and $7.5 mln respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's real estate private equity arm said on Thursday it would buy healthcare real estate investment trust Sentio Healthcare Properties Inc in an $825 million deal.