CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as earnings season gathers steam
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
March 5 Boconcept Holding A/S :
* Q3 revenue 277.1 million Danish crowns ($41.12 million), up by 8.9 pct from previous year
* Q3 EBIT was 6.5 million crowns (12.6 million crowns before special expenses), corresponding to an EBIT percentage of 2.4
* Same-Store-Sales (order intake) rose by 16.7 pct in Q3
* Sees revenue growth of about 5-6 pct (previously 3-5 pct) in 2014/15
* Sees 2014/2015 operating profit (EBIT) before special expenses (previously at break-even) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7390 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S