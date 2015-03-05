BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco Q1 profit falls
* Q1 group net profit 8.2 million dinars, down 14 percent year-on-year
March 5 M&C Saatchi Plc
* M&C Saatchi PR appoints U.S. managing director
* Appointment of Laura Hall as U.S. managing director and head of New York office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 group net profit 8.2 million dinars, down 14 percent year-on-year
MILAN, May 4 U.S. Internet giant Google has agreed to pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italian authorities, a company spokeswoman said, confirming a Reuters report.