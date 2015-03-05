BRIEF-Rostelecom appointed sole contractor for development of e-government infrastructure
* Says has been appointed a sole contractor on development of e-government infrastructure for 2017-2018
March 5 Econocom Group SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 2.09 billion euros ($2.30 billion) versus 1.77 billion euros a year ago
* Full year profit attributable to owners of the parent is 30.9 million euros versus 44.1 million euros year ago
* Recommends that the shareholders receive a refund of issue premium in lieu of dividend, this refund will amount to 0.15 euro per share, a 25 percent rise in gross shareholder return compared with the gross dividend of 0.12 euro per share paid in 2014
* For 2015 expects another year of organic growth in revenue and a rise in recurring operating profit and net result per share Source text: bit.ly/1aN6yf6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bluefocus communication group announces 2016 revenue of rmb 12.3 billion, becoming the first china-based marketing company to earn over rmb 10 billion in annual revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: