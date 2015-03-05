March 5 Econocom Group SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 2.09 billion euros ($2.30 billion) versus 1.77 billion euros a year ago

* Full year profit attributable to owners of the parent is 30.9 million euros versus 44.1 million euros year ago

* Recommends that the shareholders receive a refund of issue premium in lieu of dividend, this refund will amount to 0.15 euro per share, a 25 percent rise in gross shareholder return compared with the gross dividend of 0.12 euro per share paid in 2014

* For 2015 expects another year of organic growth in revenue and a rise in recurring operating profit and net result per share