BRIEF-Rostelecom appointed sole contractor for development of e-government infrastructure
* Says has been appointed a sole contractor on development of e-government infrastructure for 2017-2018
March 5 Teleperformance SA :
* Announces opening of a regional virtual briefing center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is thereby expanding its footprint in Middle East
* New virtual office and technology center is being launched in partnership with Teleperformance Egypt
* Bluefocus communication group announces 2016 revenue of rmb 12.3 billion, becoming the first china-based marketing company to earn over rmb 10 billion in annual revenue