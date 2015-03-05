March 5 Wendel SA :

* Sells 10.9 percent of Bureau Veritas share capital

* Reaffirms its intention to maintain control with more than 40 percent of the share capital and 56 percent of voting rights

* Says it has agreed with the bookrunners a particularly long lock-up commitment not to proceed with a similar transaction in the market for the next 12 months

* Sale of shares will be offered in a private placement to be executed through an accelerated book build

* Bookbuilding will commence immediately and will be managed by Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale CIB